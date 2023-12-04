Singer James Arthur follows Richard Ashcroft by confirming concert at Wigan's Robin Park Arena
Wigan Today exclusively revealed last week that The Verve’s Richard Ashcroft will hold a homecoming concert at Robin Park Arena on Saturday, July 20 – his first show in the borough for 25 years.
Now, X Factor winner James Arthur has announced he will visit the venue on Wednesday, July 17 as part of his Bitter Sweet Love world tour.
He is one of the world’s biggest streaming artists, with over 38m monthly listeners on Spotify alone.
James has scored four top 10 albums, with 2016’s Back From The Edge hitting the number one spot, and over his career has collaborated with the likes of Anne-Marie, Sigala, Rudimental and Marshmello.
His song Say You Won’t Let Go was officially the UK’s most streamed song in 2016 and has since scored four billion streams, while it was also his breakthrough hit in the USA.
Earlier this year, the track became his first RIAA Diamond Single with 10m certified units – making James one of just 100 recipients of an RIAA Diamond Single certification in the programme’s history.
His fifth studio album Bitter Sweet Love will be released on January 26 on Columbia Records and a major world tour, spanning multiple dates including UK arenas, sold out instantly.
New outdoor shows have been added to the tour, including the concert at Robin Park Arena and a homecoming stadium show at Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.
Tickets for his show in Wigan go on sale at 9am on Friday.