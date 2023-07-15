Liam Clarke, 66, from Wigan, who was visiting the island and marshalling the event for the first time, was fatally injured following the incident on Tuesday (July 11).

Fifty-year-old racer Alan Connor from County Meath in Ireland was also killed.

The families of both men are being supported by specially trained officers as the investigation into the circumstances of what occurred continues.

Liam Clarke (left), who had been marshalling, and racer Alan Connor were both killed in the incident on Tuesday

A second rider and a spectator injured in the incident on the Billown Course in Castletown remain in hospital for treatment.

Det Insp Neil Craig of Isle of Man Constabulary said: “I would like to extend my condolences to the families of both Mr Connor and Mr Clarke at this deeply upsetting time.

"Our inquiries have been ongoing extensively since Tuesday evening and we have spoken to a number of people who were present when the incident occurred.

"However, at this time, no further information is being released as we are still undertaking enquiries on behalf of the Coroner in order to establish the full facts and circumstances of what has occurred.

“Additionally, I would like to thank all of our colleagues from across a number of agencies who have been instrumental in assisting us with this investigation, and in also providing the necessary help and welfare support to everyone who has needed this across all parts of the community.

As part of our continued investigations, I would like to again request that anyone who may have footage of the incident to please make contact with us at Police Headquarters on (01624) 631212, but would respectfully continue to ask that people refrain from speculating on what may have happened, particularly at this extremely distressing time for both men’s families”.

In a statement, the Southern 100 Motorcycle Road Racing Club said: “Alan was an experienced Southern 100 competitor, having made his Billown Course debut in 2017.

"Alan was known by many for his blue and yellow leathers and competed regularly at the Ulster Grand Prix and North West 200.

"Alan was also a stalwart of the Mountain Course, making his debut in the 2003 Manx Grand Prix, before graduating to the Isle of Man TT Races where he recorded 36 race finishes and achieved a fastest lap of 119.304mph.

“Liam was an experienced marshal that had travelled over to the Isle of Man for the event.

"Although the 2023 meeting was his first time marshalling on the Billown Course, Liam had previously marshalled across other motorsport events including the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races.

“The loss of both Alan and Liam is felt deeply amongst the racing community.