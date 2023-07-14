Police were called to reports of a road smash between a Mercedes and a Dacia yesterday (Thursday July 13) on Gathurst Lane in Shevington at around 6.38pm.

Paramedics from the North West Ambualance also attended.

The two cars after the smash on Gathurst Lane, Shevington

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said that the female driver of the Mercedes was treated for minor injuries and that the 44-year-old was then arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a breath sample.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was blocked for a period while the wreckage was cleared, including one of the cars which had to be recovered from a ditch.

The collision happened near a controversial canal bridge which can only accommodate one line of traffic at a time and often leads to stand-offs when drivers heading from Shevington to Orrell flout the give way sign.