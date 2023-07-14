News you can trust since 1853
Woman arrested after road smash on Wigan village road

An injured woman was arrested after a two-car collision on a Wigan village road.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Jul 2023, 14:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 14:36 BST

Police were called to reports of a road smash between a Mercedes and a Dacia yesterday (Thursday July 13) on Gathurst Lane in Shevington at around 6.38pm.

Paramedics from the North West Ambualance also attended.

The two cars after the smash on Gathurst Lane, ShevingtonThe two cars after the smash on Gathurst Lane, Shevington
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said that the female driver of the Mercedes was treated for minor injuries and that the 44-year-old was then arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a breath sample.

The road was blocked for a period while the wreckage was cleared, including one of the cars which had to be recovered from a ditch.

The collision happened near a controversial canal bridge which can only accommodate one line of traffic at a time and often leads to stand-offs when drivers heading from Shevington to Orrell flout the give way sign.

There have been calls for traffic signals to be installed.