Woman arrested after road smash on Wigan village road
Police were called to reports of a road smash between a Mercedes and a Dacia yesterday (Thursday July 13) on Gathurst Lane in Shevington at around 6.38pm.
Paramedics from the North West Ambualance also attended.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said that the female driver of the Mercedes was treated for minor injuries and that the 44-year-old was then arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a breath sample.
The road was blocked for a period while the wreckage was cleared, including one of the cars which had to be recovered from a ditch.
The collision happened near a controversial canal bridge which can only accommodate one line of traffic at a time and often leads to stand-offs when drivers heading from Shevington to Orrell flout the give way sign.
There have been calls for traffic signals to be installed.