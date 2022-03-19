Spare cash from Wigan's mining statue campaign gifted to colliery museum

In fact the £3,578 spare will be going to a highly compatible cause: the Lancashire Mining Museum at Astley Green.

Sheila Ramsdale, Chair of Whamm (the Wigan Heritage And Mining Monument team) , presented Trevor Barton MBE and the museum volunteers with a cheque in front of the statu ewhich depicts a miner, a pit brow lass and a child.

Sheila Ramsdale hands over the cheque to Trevor Barton

The project was a long time in the making and was only officially unveiled last year after the pandemic thwarted previous ceremonies.

It brought together former miners and their families, the mayor, councillors and people from across the country who came to pay tribute to the men, women and children who, over centuries, built Britain’s wealth and influence and helped power the world.

The museum has been looking to refurbish the headgear over the shaft.