News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Special service held for former Roman Catholic Dean of Wigan as he celebrates 60 years of being a priest

A senior Wigan clergyman has been honoured on his diamond jubilee.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Sixty years of service to the Roman Catholic church was celebrated at St Jude’s Church, Worsley Mesnes, where former Dean of Wigan Canon Pat MacNally was the parish priest for 28 years.

Read More
archive pictures of Wigan high school proms in 2009

He stepped down from that role in 2017, but was back at his old church for a celebratory mass with those in attendance including The Archbishop of Liverpool, Malcolm McMahon, Auxiliary Bishop Canon Tom Neylon and no fewer than 37 other priests!

Canon Pat MacNally receives a certificate, a moment captured for Irish televisionCanon Pat MacNally receives a certificate, a moment captured for Irish television
Canon Pat MacNally receives a certificate, a moment captured for Irish television
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The service was followed by a reception at St Jude’s Club which included a presentation by the Irish consul and the whole event was filmed for Irish television.

Irish-born, Canon MacNally has a long association with the borough as he studied for the priesthood at St Joseph’s College in Up Holland and was ordained there in June 1963.

He then went to minister in Liverpool before returning to the borough in the ranks of the clergy in 1989.

Among the celebrants at Canon MacNally's service was the archbishop of LiverpoolAmong the celebrants at Canon MacNally's service was the archbishop of Liverpool
Among the celebrants at Canon MacNally's service was the archbishop of Liverpool
Parishioners and friends at St Jude's Club as Canon Pat MacNally is salutedParishioners and friends at St Jude's Club as Canon Pat MacNally is saluted
Parishioners and friends at St Jude's Club as Canon Pat MacNally is saluted
Related topics:WiganLiverpoolCollege