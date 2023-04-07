These exclusive aerial images, captured by the drone camera of Wigan Today reader Brian King show the progress that is being made by demolition machinery on the site of the former Pemberton High which was later Kingsdown High, Pembec and, most recently, Central Park.

The work is to make way for an £11m new base for Hope School as just one phase of a huge shake-up of special educational needs in Wigan.

This drone camera view shows where parts of Central Park have been raised and the rubble cleared away

Only 40 per cent of the Montrose Avenue buildings will survive of what was originally Pemberton Secondary Modern School when it was erected in the 1960s.

Wigan Council held consultations on a comprehensive redevelopment of how pupils with special educational needs (SEN) are taught locally in 2018 and ’19.

And with public backing, the first phase involves Hope School decamping from its current home at Marus Bridge and, from then on, virtually every other special school in the borough would then either move or be almost totally rebuilt.

The plan is to have the Montrose Avenue site completely redeveloped by the end of next year but pupils will be coming over in phases, the first being the sixth form as soon as May this year.

An aerial view of the former Central Park's partial demolition

The whole SEN borough project will take place over over the next five to 10 years.

Only Newbridge Learning Community School in Platt Bridge stands to be unchanged, with every other facility requiring major and dramatic alterations due to a lack of places for all the children needing to go there.

The council said the clear outcome of the consultations was the view that the borough’s high-quality specialist school network should be maintained and strengthened, rather than the authority looking at options such as trying to integrate more pupils into mainstream education.

The Hope School project is the most urgent because it is said to be too small, has issues with the condition of the buildings and has had problems with flooding, its electricity supply and shortage of parking spaces.

The skyline is changing in Pemberton

The new school at Worsley Hall would have 25 more places than the current establishment.

Over the coming years the council is also looking at rebuilding Rowan Tree Primary School or moving it to a new site in Leigh as well as rebuilding or moving Landgate School in Bryn.

There is enough land at the Atherton site for new construction while teaching continues in the existing buildings, the council says.

In the longer term there intentions to reconstruct or relocate Willow Grove Primary School and a large extension to Oakfield High School in Hindley.

