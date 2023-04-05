There are a total of 176 candidates vying for a spot in Wigan Town Hall’s council chamber but there are only 75 seats to fill. There are three seats available in every ward across the borough and Labour are the only party fielding three candidates in each ward.

The Conservative Party has candidates in every ward and there has been a rise in the number of independents looking to snatch a seat away from the well-known parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The polls will open at 7am on Thursday May 4 and close at 10pm with the results coming the following day. Applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by midnight on Monday April 17 2023.

All 75 seats on Wigan Council are up for grabs this time round

Applications can be made online: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full list of candidates has now been published by Wigan Council:

Abram

David Bowker (IND)

Nazia Rehman (LAB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eunice Smethurst (LAB)

Martyn Smethurst (LAB)

Graham Suddick (LIB)

Janet Walch (CON)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashton

Joanne Bradley (IND)

Andrew Bullen (LAB)

Jenny Bullen (LAB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Fletcher (LAB)

Stephen Hanway (IND)

Paul Martin (CON)

Geoffrey Matthews (LIB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Wilkes (IND)

Aspull, New Springs & Whelley

Ron Conway (LAB)

Carl Davies (UKIP)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Flynn (LAB)

Gerard Houlton (CON)

Chris Ready (LAB)

Astley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trevor Barton (CON)

Christine Roberts (LAB)

Sandra Robinson (Heritage Party)

Sean Roocroft (LIB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Stirzaker (CON)

Eileen Strathearn (CON)

Barry Taylor (LAB)

Paula Wakefield (LAB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atherton North

Keith Barton (CON)

Paul Blinkhorn (LAB)

Matthew Brown (LAB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rick Carter (Atherton North Independent)

Martin Farrimond (IND)

Stuart Gerrard (INDNET)

Julie Hilling (LAB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Hodgkinson (INDNET)

Quinton Smith (Atherton North Independent)

James Watson (INDNET)

Atherton South and Lilford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachael Flaszczak (INDNET)

Luke Greenhalgh (Leigh and Atherton Independent)

Mary Halliday (INDNET)

John Harding (LAB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee McStein (LAB)

Cameron Smith (Leigh and Atherton Independent)

Debra Wailes (LAB)

Anthony Waite (INDNET)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathryn Williams (CON)

Bryn with Ashton-in-Makerfield North

John Cookson (IND)

Margaret Gaffney (LAB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Jones (IND)

Samantha Lloyd (LAB)

Scarlett Myler (IND)

Sandra Swift (LAB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sylvia Wilkinson (IND)

Marie Winstanley (CON)

Douglas

Margaret Atherton (CON)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary Callaghan (LAB)

Matthew Dawber (LAB)

Patricia Draper (LAB)

Peter Jacobs (GREEN)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Golborne and Lowton West

Brian Aspinall (REFORM)

Stanley Crook (CON)

Susan Gambles (LAB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Houlton (CON)

Yvonne Klieve (LAB)

Gena Merrett (LAB)

Angela Roberts (CON)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Worthington (LIB)

Hindley

Paul Blay (LAB)

Hilda Byrne (INDNET)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Churton (LAB)

David Culshaw (IND)

Jim Ellis (INDNET)

Susan Ellis (INDNET)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Gaskell (UK Independence)

John Skipworth (LIB)

Frederick Stuart (CON)

James Talbot (LAB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hindley Green

David Aitchison (LAB)

Bob Brierley (IND)

Paul Chapman (CON)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Palmer (LAB)

Mark Prescott (IND)

Gary Skipworth (LIB)

John Vickers (LAB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ince

Allan Atherton (CON)

David Molyneux (LAB)

James Moodie (LAB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maureen O’Bern (IND)

Janice Sharratt (LAB)

Leigh Central & Higher Folds

Keith Cunliffe (LAB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jean Dickinson (CON)

Dave Fraser (Leigh Central IND)

Shelley Guest (LAB)

Andrew Holland (LIB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Morley (Leigh Central IND)

Hannah Sephton (Leigh Central IND)

Fred Walker (LAB)

Leigh South

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Anderson (LAB)

James Geddes (CON)

Christopher Noon (LIB)

John O’Brien (LAB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles Rigby (LAB)

Dominic Sutton (CON)

Mark Temperton (CON)

Leigh West

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dane Anderton (LAB)

Simon Brooks (LIB)

Samantha Brown (LAB)

Marie Cooper (CON)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Evans (Leigh West IND)

Sue Greensmith (LAB)

Rodney Halliwell (Leigh West IND)

Jayson Hargreaves (Leigh West IND)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowton East

Tracy Croft (LAB)

Sheila Gough (CON)

Jenny Gregory (LAB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edward Houlton (CON)

Kathleen Houlton (CON)

Garry Lloyd (LAB)

Orrell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Bannister (CON)

Marjorie Clayton (CON)

Anne Collins (LAB)

Jim Nicholson (LAB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Stevenson (LIB)

Mark Tebbutt (LAB)

Michael WInstanley (CON)

Pemberton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Burley (LIB)

Jean Peet (CON)

Tony Porter (IND)

Jeanette Prescott (LAB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Prescott (LAB)

Eileen Rigby (LAB)

Shevington with Lower Ground & Moor

Paul Collins (LAB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Crosby (LAB)

Niall El-Assad (CON)

Gareth Fairhurst (Shevington IND)

Vicky Galliganm (LAB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vincent Holgate (LIB)

Michael Owens (CON)

Standish with Langtree

Judith Atherton (CON)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Dawber (REFORM)

Debbie Fairhurst (Standish IND)

Samuel Flemming (LAB)

Sharon Holden (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terry Mugan (LAB)

Debbie Parkinson (LAB)

Gary Robinson (CON)

Raymond Whittingham (CON)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyldesley & Mosley Common

Jess Eastoe (LAB)

James Fish (INDNET)

Joanne Marshall (LAB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley McCarrick (CON)

Farai Nhakaniso (LAB)

Wigan Central

George Davies (LAB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Frith (CON)

Lawrence Hunt (LAB)

Michael McLoughlin (LAB)

Brian Whitney (LIB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan West

Brian Crombie-Fisher (LIB)

Phyll Cullen (LAB)

Ian Dyer (LIB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Marsh (CON)

Sheila Ramsdale (LAB)

Stuart Thomas (LIB)

David Wood (LAB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winstanley

Paul Kenny (LAB)

Robert Kenyon (REFORM)

Clive Morgan (LAB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marie Morgan (LAB)

Robert Stevenson (LIB)

Margaret Winstanley (CON)

Worsley Mesnes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Atherton (CON)

Danny Cooke (IND)

David Hurst (LAB)

Donald MacNamara (LIB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Molyneux (LAB)