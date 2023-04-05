All the candidates standing at the 2023 local elections in Wigan
The list of candidates has been released for the “all-out” local elections in Wigan for 2023 with every seat on the council up for grabs.
There are a total of 176 candidates vying for a spot in Wigan Town Hall’s council chamber but there are only 75 seats to fill. There are three seats available in every ward across the borough and Labour are the only party fielding three candidates in each ward.
The Conservative Party has candidates in every ward and there has been a rise in the number of independents looking to snatch a seat away from the well-known parties.
The polls will open at 7am on Thursday May 4 and close at 10pm with the results coming the following day. Applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by midnight on Monday April 17 2023.
Applications can be made online: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote
The full list of candidates has now been published by Wigan Council:
Abram
David Bowker (IND)
Nazia Rehman (LAB)
Eunice Smethurst (LAB)
Martyn Smethurst (LAB)
Graham Suddick (LIB)
Janet Walch (CON)
Ashton
Joanne Bradley (IND)
Andrew Bullen (LAB)
Jenny Bullen (LAB)
Danny Fletcher (LAB)
Stephen Hanway (IND)
Paul Martin (CON)
Geoffrey Matthews (LIB)
Gary Wilkes (IND)
Aspull, New Springs & Whelley
Ron Conway (LAB)
Carl Davies (UKIP)
Laura Flynn (LAB)
Gerard Houlton (CON)
Chris Ready (LAB)
Astley
Trevor Barton (CON)
Christine Roberts (LAB)
Sandra Robinson (Heritage Party)
Sean Roocroft (LIB)
David Stirzaker (CON)
Eileen Strathearn (CON)
Barry Taylor (LAB)
Paula Wakefield (LAB)
Atherton North
Keith Barton (CON)
Paul Blinkhorn (LAB)
Matthew Brown (LAB)
Rick Carter (Atherton North Independent)
Martin Farrimond (IND)
Stuart Gerrard (INDNET)
Julie Hilling (LAB)
Jamie Hodgkinson (INDNET)
Quinton Smith (Atherton North Independent)
James Watson (INDNET)
Atherton South and Lilford
Rachael Flaszczak (INDNET)
Luke Greenhalgh (Leigh and Atherton Independent)
Mary Halliday (INDNET)
John Harding (LAB)
Lee McStein (LAB)
Cameron Smith (Leigh and Atherton Independent)
Debra Wailes (LAB)
Anthony Waite (INDNET)
Kathryn Williams (CON)
Bryn with Ashton-in-Makerfield North
John Cookson (IND)
Margaret Gaffney (LAB)
Steve Jones (IND)
Samantha Lloyd (LAB)
Scarlett Myler (IND)
Sandra Swift (LAB)
Sylvia Wilkinson (IND)
Marie Winstanley (CON)
Douglas
Margaret Atherton (CON)
Mary Callaghan (LAB)
Matthew Dawber (LAB)
Patricia Draper (LAB)
Peter Jacobs (GREEN)
Golborne and Lowton West
Brian Aspinall (REFORM)
Stanley Crook (CON)
Susan Gambles (LAB)
Richard Houlton (CON)
Yvonne Klieve (LAB)
Gena Merrett (LAB)
Angela Roberts (CON)
Stuart Worthington (LIB)
Hindley
Paul Blay (LAB)
Hilda Byrne (INDNET)
Jim Churton (LAB)
David Culshaw (IND)
Jim Ellis (INDNET)
Susan Ellis (INDNET)
Jordan Gaskell (UK Independence)
John Skipworth (LIB)
Frederick Stuart (CON)
James Talbot (LAB)
Hindley Green
David Aitchison (LAB)
Bob Brierley (IND)
Paul Chapman (CON)
Jim Palmer (LAB)
Mark Prescott (IND)
Gary Skipworth (LIB)
John Vickers (LAB)
Ince
Allan Atherton (CON)
David Molyneux (LAB)
James Moodie (LAB)
Maureen O’Bern (IND)
Janice Sharratt (LAB)
Leigh Central & Higher Folds
Keith Cunliffe (LAB)
Jean Dickinson (CON)
Dave Fraser (Leigh Central IND)
Shelley Guest (LAB)
Andrew Holland (LIB)
James Morley (Leigh Central IND)
Hannah Sephton (Leigh Central IND)
Fred Walker (LAB)
Leigh South
Kevin Anderson (LAB)
James Geddes (CON)
Christopher Noon (LIB)
John O’Brien (LAB)
Charles Rigby (LAB)
Dominic Sutton (CON)
Mark Temperton (CON)
Leigh West
Dane Anderton (LAB)
Simon Brooks (LIB)
Samantha Brown (LAB)
Marie Cooper (CON)
David Evans (Leigh West IND)
Sue Greensmith (LAB)
Rodney Halliwell (Leigh West IND)
Jayson Hargreaves (Leigh West IND)
Lowton East
Tracy Croft (LAB)
Sheila Gough (CON)
Jenny Gregory (LAB)
Edward Houlton (CON)
Kathleen Houlton (CON)
Garry Lloyd (LAB)
Orrell
Paul Bannister (CON)
Marjorie Clayton (CON)
Anne Collins (LAB)
Jim Nicholson (LAB)
Neil Stevenson (LIB)
Mark Tebbutt (LAB)
Michael WInstanley (CON)
Pemberton
David Burley (LIB)
Jean Peet (CON)
Tony Porter (IND)
Jeanette Prescott (LAB)
Paul Prescott (LAB)
Eileen Rigby (LAB)
Shevington with Lower Ground & Moor
Paul Collins (LAB)
Michael Crosby (LAB)
Niall El-Assad (CON)
Gareth Fairhurst (Shevington IND)
Vicky Galliganm (LAB)
Vincent Holgate (LIB)
Michael Owens (CON)
Standish with Langtree
Judith Atherton (CON)
Andy Dawber (REFORM)
Debbie Fairhurst (Standish IND)
Samuel Flemming (LAB)
Sharon Holden (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)
Terry Mugan (LAB)
Debbie Parkinson (LAB)
Gary Robinson (CON)
Raymond Whittingham (CON)
Tyldesley & Mosley Common
Jess Eastoe (LAB)
James Fish (INDNET)
Joanne Marshall (LAB)
Ashley McCarrick (CON)
Farai Nhakaniso (LAB)
Wigan Central
George Davies (LAB)
Mark Frith (CON)
Lawrence Hunt (LAB)
Michael McLoughlin (LAB)
Brian Whitney (LIB)
Wigan West
Brian Crombie-Fisher (LIB)
Phyll Cullen (LAB)
Ian Dyer (LIB)
Adam Marsh (CON)
Sheila Ramsdale (LAB)
Stuart Thomas (LIB)
David Wood (LAB)
Winstanley
Paul Kenny (LAB)
Robert Kenyon (REFORM)
Clive Morgan (LAB)
Marie Morgan (LAB)
Robert Stevenson (LIB)
Margaret Winstanley (CON)
Worsley Mesnes
Susan Atherton (CON)
Danny Cooke (IND)
David Hurst (LAB)
Donald MacNamara (LIB)
Paul Molyneux (LAB)
Helen O’Neill (LAB)