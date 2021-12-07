SpeedoMick comes to Wigan during his latest fundraiser

SpeedoMick

SpeedoMick is on a 2,000 mile, five-month trek across the UK and Ireland and is entering the final weeks of his trek.

He will arrive in Standish from Preston on Friday December 10 before setting off to Bolton on December 11.

As well as raising funds he will be looking for charities and good causes to give up to £250,000 to along the way through his charity – the SpeedoMick Foundation.

His journey began in Stornoway in the Western Isles, then on to Edinburgh and Glasgow before heading across the Irish Sea to Belfast.

He then toured Ireland ending up in Dublin before crossing back to North Wales to then head down to Cardiff.

After crossing the Severn he then takes in most major towns and cites across England before finishing in Liverpool on December 17.

On his Gofundme page Michael Cullen aka SpeedoMick said: “The reason I’m doing the tour is to give back to the people and the communities who have supported me in the past.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has placed a huge strain on the finances of so many worthy charities and shone a light on how difficult life can be for a lot of young people in this country, whether because of a lack of food, money or opportunities. So I’ll do anything I can to help.

“Homelessness, mental health and disadvantaged young people are issues very close to my own heart as I’ve been through those struggles and I know how hard it is to come out the other side.

“In my life, I’ve been in some dark, lonely, hopeless places and for me, one the most rewarding parts of my fundraising has been to help people who are facing what I have faced.”

Previously, SpeedoMick has swam the English Channel and more recently walked from John O'Groats to Lands End in his now famous speedos.