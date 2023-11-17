Sports bar pays homage to one of Wigan Warriors greatest players with mural from final game
Gaz Williamson and Lauren Boston, owners of Chapo's at the Caledonian, Ashton-in-Makerfield, had the powerful mural developed to recognise one of the most famous people in the borough and Lauren’s grandfather.
It has been produced by Scott Wilcock of Snow Graffiti for the Billy Boston suite, which will promote the rivalry within sport in a healthy manner.
Attending the third statue unveiling of Billy in Cardiff last summer, and hearing what locals had to say about the 89-year-old, gave Gaz a large amount of inspiration to get the piece done.
Gaz said: “I don’t think there is a bigger inspiration than Billy considering what he went through, battling racism when he got picked for Great Britain and then wasn’t able to enter South Africa due to the colour of his skin.
"Things like that happening today would be unheard of and shows how far things have come since those times.”
The mural itself is of Boston ahead of his final game, with children peering over the top of the tunnel to admire the winger who scored 478 tries during his 15 year spell at Central Park, cementing himself as a legend of the club.
There are also plans to have another mural created outside once the weather improves during the summer months.
The Billy Boston suite has a range of memorabilia from various teams as a way to promote healthy rivalry within the bar between fans of different teams.
Gaz said: “When Billy came on opening night, people of all ages were asking for a picture with him - he’s probably Wigan’s most famous person!
“We want it to be a place to come for both entertainment and sport, we’ve already brought back a quiz night and sponsor the golf society, pool team and are in the process of building a football team. We also have a Tina Turner tribute event coming up which is sure to be good.”
To keep up to date with the upcoming events and developments at Chapo’s at the Caledonian, visit www.chapos.co.uk