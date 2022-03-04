Sportsman's dinner helps to boost Wigan amateur rugby league club's funds

Spring View Amateur Rugby League Club boosted its coffers with a sportsman’s dinner. More than £2,000 was raised to help with the everday costs of running an amateur rugby club.

By Charles Graham
Friday, 4th March 2022, 12:30 pm

The club has two open age age sides and a masters side and the the money helps towards hiring all-weather pitches for winter training, kits, coach trips and first aid equipmen.

Rugby legend Mickey Higham was guest speaker and a club spokesman said that special credit should go to treasurer Barry Smith for organising the event.

Spring View ARLFC sportsmen's dinner: Anita Gibson (club chairwoman), Barry Smith (club treasurer ) Adam Hesketh ( open age coach) Micky Higham ( guest speaker) ,Luke Collier (club captain) and Paul Holland (compere)

