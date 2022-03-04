Sportsman's dinner helps to boost Wigan amateur rugby league club's funds
Spring View Amateur Rugby League Club boosted its coffers with a sportsman’s dinner. More than £2,000 was raised to help with the everday costs of running an amateur rugby club.
The club has two open age age sides and a masters side and the the money helps towards hiring all-weather pitches for winter training, kits, coach trips and first aid equipmen.
Rugby legend Mickey Higham was guest speaker and a club spokesman said that special credit should go to treasurer Barry Smith for organising the event.