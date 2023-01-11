Golborne is one of 15 locations that St John Ambulance is looking at to launch one of its cadet units, as it chooses areas with deprivation issues

The new sites are set to be operational following a development period in the first quarter of 2023, and the charitable organisation has received support and funding courtesy of the Department for Digital, Media, Culture and Sport.

They are appealing for 45 adults to step forward and volunteer as youth leaders and helpers, along with 300 young people to join the organisation as Cadets.

St John Ambulance is looking for youth leaders and volunteers to assist at new sites

Aged between 10 and 17, Cadets learn first aid and a range of other skills through St John Ambulance. Once adequately trained, older Cadets can go on first aid duties and teach many techniques such as cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to members of the public.

Other benefits to members include the chance to participate in fun activities at their weekly meetings, summer camps and making lifelong friendships with their peers.

Caroline Conry, head of youth delivery at St John Ambulance, said: “Our Cadets at St John are an inspirational group of young people who have the potential to achieve amazing things now and in the future.

"This DCMS-funded initiative is a great opportunity to grow our Cadets’ presence in key areas of England and also to welcome a large number of adult and under-18 volunteers to our charity over the next few months.”

One of the biggest youth volunteering charities in the country, it aims to ensure that the best possible experience in a safe and nurturing environment is provided.

Cadets are guided by both youth leaders and youth helpers as they work towards the Grand Prior Award – the highest accolade that young people can attain. Both roles are instrumental to the development of young volunteers.

Successful applicants are able to expand their role within the organisation by becoming first aiders and going on duty in the community at events.

The focus on IMD (Index of Multiple Deprivation) 1-5 and Youth Investment Fund areas means that this scheme will bring an exciting new opportunity for any young people growing up in these parts of the country to get involved and make a contribution to their local community.

Caroline said:“Adults who are interested in the youth leader and youth helper roles can apply through our website. No first aid knowledge is required as all training is provided.

And parents who would like to enrol their children as a Cadet in one of these 15 or more new areas can also get in touch with the charity to register their interest and start the process. I’m really looking forward to seeing this initiative grow in early 2023 and to welcoming all our new starters.”

Those interested in the charity’s Cadet programmes can find out more at https://www.sja.org.uk/get-involved/young-people/ and https://youthjoining.sja.org.uk/

