The unexplained CCTV footage has received 38,000 views on nightclub Jaks Facebook page.

It shown a chair moving across the floor and a glass mysteriously smashing to the ground.

The moved furniture was discovered when the manager of the King Street venue attended an alarm call on the morning of October 27.

A still of the spooky CCTV footage

But later, when they viewed CCTV footage, they discovered no culprit.

The film has upset some employees so much that they are refusing to work there this weekend.

Manager Taylor McDermott said "The staff are genuinely scared, I shared the footage on our group chat as a laugh but its had the opposite effect.

"The room where it happened has always been a little creepy but we've never thought much into it until now. I might have to just do the bar myself"