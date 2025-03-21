Town hall bosses have approved the £6.6m expansion of a school in Standish to cope with the village’s rapidly increasing population.

Wigan Council’s cabinet has given the go-ahead to the scheme for Wood Fold Primary in Green Lane.

It will see its capacity increased from 60 to 90 pupils into its reception class from September 2026.

Residents and parents have objected to the plans, with one saying: “Due to various ‘unwanted by existing residents’ new housing developments that have been ‘flung up’ in the Standish area, I understand that services need to be improved and expanded.

“But Wood Fold is a very good school and I am concerned that its integrity will be spoiled as a result of the expansion.”

A report to the cabinet by assistant director of education Cath Pealing said that "to do nothing” was not a viable alternative, as was a “wait and see” approach.

“If capacity at Standish primary schools is exhausted, parents may be offered places within other local planning areas,” it said.

“This would mean families would have to commute further to access places, and journey times and distances may become unreasonable. If this is the case, the council would be required to pay for free travel assistance.”

The report said the cost would be met by existing resources and funding agreements with developers known as Section 106 contributions.

She said that to “wait and see” and to delay the expansion may be a problem if there is an increase in birth rate projections.

“This would reduce the local authority’s delivery of the expansion and may result in children being educated in temporary buildings while the expansion is completed. This is likely to increase costs.”

Ms Pealing also said that a phased expansion might also increase costs.

Her report also said the use of temporary or modular buildings would “not represent good value”.

An additional classroom has already been built to meet the projected demand for 2025.

Ms Pealing went on: “Wood Fold Primay School is a high-performing school that is consistently oversubscribed. It was last inspected by Ofsted in October 2014 when it was graded ‘outstanding’.”

Her report also highlighted opposition to the plan from local parents.

One said: “To expand a school in an area in which the infrastructure is struggling anyway is absolutely ludicrous.

"The extension of the school would result in additional traffic at peak times which Standish should not have to cope with.”

But another said the school is “well needed” and that they “fully support” the plan.

The cabinet resolved to implement the expansion plan within the next three years but also to keep a “watching brief” to monitor the birth-rate and housing developments in Standish.

The population of Standish has increased by several thousands in the last 20 years as large numbers of homes are built, sometimes to local people’s displeasure but often with Government backing because there is a national housing shortage.

There have been many complaints about the strain this population explosion has had locally, not just on schools but also infrastructure and medical services.