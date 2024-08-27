Standish students are going places after their exam successes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Every year, there are always some students who have their sights set on some inspiring and exciting career paths and this year was no different.

Conor was delighted to discover he’d got the grades he’d need to do a T-Level in Civil Engineering at Runshaw next year. “I was a bit worried about Computer Science but I’m so happy I’ve passed!” he added. Conor is planning on a career as a surveyor or architect and his teachers certainly think he has what it takes. “I couldn’t be happier for him,” remarked Mr Blakemore, his English teacher. “He’s always such a funny and positive character in class so I’m really happy he’s got the success he was always capable of.”

Another success story on the day belonged to Sanithu, who only started at Standish at the end of Year 10, and had to catch up significant amounts of work in nearly all his subjects. On Thursday, he saw the results of all his hard work as he left with stunning results – including three Grade 9s and three Grade 8s. “All the hard work has paid off,” he said. “All the teachers here at Standish are amazing and helped me so much. I’m probably most proud of my maths – a Grade 9! I wasn’t expecting that!” Sanithu will be heading to Winstanley to study biology, psychology and chemistry. What an amazing success story!

Finally, there are always some tears of joy and happiness on results day and this year was no different as staff, students and parents got the chance to celebrate some stunning successes for some very special individuals who’ve left their mark on the school in one way or another.

Scarlett with Headteacher, Lindsay Barker

It’s not like Scarlett to be lost for words but on results day she was absolutely blown away as she received a stunning set of exam results that rewarded five years of hard work at Standish. Every member of staff who has worked with Scarlett knows just how hard she has worked over the last five years and how much she has developed and progressed. She received nine GCSEs – including a highly impressive Grade 7 in Spanish. She is now planning to go to St John Rigby – although she hadn’t decided which courses to study just yet. “I’m thinking maybe drama or acting – something like that perhaps?”

Her parents, along with lots of the staff, were very emotional to see how well she had done. Her father said, “We spent an awful lot of time together revising for maths, so I’m so pleased for her!” Scarlett’s mum, who was also there with her on the day, said, “I’m so proud of her I’m just going to cry again! I can’t thank the school enough for what everyone has done to help her during her time here.”

All these students have done Standish Community High School proud and we wish them the best of luck in the future!