Star-studded line-up as Wigan Comic Con returns for first time in three years

Wigan Comic Con will take place on Saturday, August 6 at Robin Park Sports and Tennis Centre, after an enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be a chance for fans to come together to celebrate everything they love about film and television, as well as meet some of the famous faces behind much-loved characters.

Fun at 2019's Wigan Comic Con

Organiser Paul Prescott, who runs Funky Figures collectibles shop in Makinson Arcade, said: “It will be the first one in three years with Covid. We are definitely glad to be back. I’m really looking forward to it coming back. We have lots going on.”

There will be a host of celebrity guests on the day, including Clive Russell from Game of Thrones, Sophie Aldred from Dr Who, Paul Blake from Star Wars and Lee Gill from The Joker.

Mark Silk, who did voices for Scooby-Doo and Johnny Bravo, will be there, as well as Ronnie Le Drew, who was the puppeteer behind Zippy in Rainbow, and sculptor Brian Muir, who created Darth Vader’s helmet and has worked on lots of film sets.

The Fifth Legion, a group of 20 people who dress as Star Wars characters, will be there raising money for charities.

Puppeteer Ronnie Le Drew and Zippy will be at Wigan Comic Con

Other attractions will include artists from the Beano, arcade machines, the Ecto-1 car from Ghostbusters, the General Lee car from Dukes of Hazzard, Star Wars and Dr Who displays, and a cosplay competition.

Paul said: “A lot of people like coming on their own, but it’s also a really fun, family event. It’s a friendly atmosphere.

"There will be food and drink available as well. The arcade machines and displays are free to enjoy once you’re in.”

Admission to Wigan Comic Con cost £8 for adults, £5 for children aged five to 15, and is free for under fives. Family tickets are available for £20.

Sophie Aldred from Dr Who