Stephen Watson officially becomes GMP's new Chief Constable after attestation

In the presence of Magistrate Steven Paine, CC Stephen Watson swore his oath and signed the Memorandum of Appointment which officially confirmed his appointment as GMP Chief Constable.

A short time following his attestation, Chief Constable Watson delivered an inaugural speech to representatives from across the force, outlining his vision for the organisation and immediate actions that will come into effect over the coming weeks.

Stephen Watson QPM officially took up his new post as Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police

Chief Constable Stephen Watson QPM said: "It is my distinct honour to take up the post of Chief Constable for Greater Manchester. It is humbling to be entrusted with the leadership of so many talented, professional and courageous people – people who faithfully serve our communities day in and day out.

"Whatever the travails of GMP at present, we should never forget that we serve alongside many thousands of people who routinely do what others either could not or would not do. The vast majority of our officers and staff do an extraordinary job and they deserve our respect and unstinting support.

"And whilst I suspect that the majority of the public instinctively know this and do support the force, I want all of the people within Greater Manchester to feel proud of their police force and confident in the knowledge that we are in the very vanguard of keeping them and their loved ones safe.

"Our collective mission is to rapidly move GMP into a place where it is objectively recognised as a force that does the basics brilliantly. We are here to take the fight to criminals, to keep people and their families safe from those who would do them harm and to work with others to solve problems in our communities in a way which either prevents harm or offending altogether, or at least reduces the incidents of the same.

"Whilst of course there is work to be done, it is really important for me to stress that Greater Manchester is faithfully served by thousands of dedicated people who are genuinely first class and I look forward to working with them. The next chapter in Greater Manchester Police's history starts with immediate effect."

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said: “Today is the start of a new era for Greater Manchester Police and I am confident that, in Stephen Watson, we have found the right person to lead the change that is needed. He brings with him a wealth of experience to the role, having successfully led improvements at South Yorkshire Police.

“I look forward to working with our new Chief Constable to strengthen the service that GMP provides to our communities. I know that Chief Constable Watson is committed to delivering real change and creating the victim-centred and accountable police force that I have said I want to see.”

Bev Hughes, Deputy Mayor for Policing, Crime, Criminal Justice and Fire, said: “Chief Constable Stephen Watson’s attestation today signals a new chapter for Greater Manchester Police and acceleration of the positive changes already underway.

“Chief Constable Watson is highly experienced, having worked at a number of the country’s largest police forces. From today and onwards, he will begin to ensure the abilities and skills of our committed officers and staff result in a successful police service, responsive to the citizens of Greater Manchester. It is an exciting time for the force and we’re looking forward to working together to ensure Greater Manchester remains a safe place for people to live, work and visit.”