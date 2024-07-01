Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sir Ian McKellen said it is with “the greatest reluctance” he is taking medical advice to “protect my recovery” and withdraw from the national tour of Player Kings, following his fall from a West End stage.

The Wigan-raised veteran stage and screen actor was performing in a production of Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre on June 17 when he lost his footing in a fight scene and fell from the stage.

He was taken to hospital and from the start was talking about returning to the Falstaff role as soon as possible.

But first his understudyDavid Seamark deputised for a couple of days and then it was announced that the 85-year-old would only rejoin the cast once the run in London had ended, namely when it opens in Bristol on Wednesday this week.

However it has become clear that doctors have challenged the wisdom of returning to work too soon.

A statement from Sir Ian said: “Two weeks after my accident onstage, my injuries improve day by day.

“It’s with the greatest reluctance that I have accepted the medical advice to protect my full recovery by not working in the meantime.

“I had been so looking forward to bringing Player Kings to theatre-goers in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle.

“But I can assure them that, with David Semark now playing Falstaff, Robert Icke’s production and his acting company remain as dazzling as ever. Go see for yourself!”

A statement from the production added: “Following Ian McKellen’s injury during the West End run of Player Kings, his doctors’ advice is to take time off from work in order to fully recover.

“As such, he will not be returning to play Sir John Falstaff in the national tour of Players Kings (3-27 July 2024).

“Ian continues to recuperate very well, but he needs the time to rest and ensure a complete recovery. We continue to send him our best wishes.

“As it was for the final West End performances, the role of Falstaff will now be performed by David Semark, Ian’s brilliant understudy, for all tour dates of Player Kings.”

Player Kings, a production of Henry IV, parts one and two, adapted and directed by Robert Icke, is due to move to the Bristol Hippodrome on July 3.