Still a few tickets left for spectacular Wigan Last Night of the Proms concert

There are still tickets available for a Last Night of the Proms concert on Friday September 29 at the Band Room, Enfield Street Pemberton, starting at 7.30pm.
By Charles Graham
Published 24th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Music will be performed by the Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band with soprano Vicky Little providing the vocal interludes.

Organised by Wigan Rotary Club, it promises to be a night of great music with Vicky leading the audience in the usual Last Night favourites such as Rule, Britannia! and Jerusalem.

Members of The Pemberton Old Wigan DW Brass BandMembers of The Pemberton Old Wigan DW Brass Band
Rotary president Eunice Smethurst said; “We held several Last Night concerts with the band and Vicky prior to Covid which were a great success so we had no hesitation when we were able to organise this event. All the profits will go to the club’s charity account.

“It’s a wonderful example of local musicians performing for local people who are helping a local charity provide assistance to local community groups in need.”

Tickets are £10 and are available by going to the club’s website www.wiganrotary.co.uk or on the door on the night.

Further information can be obtained from the club website or by ringing 07813 471000

