For the company that is breathing new life into Eckersley Mills in the Pier quarter is luring in the hungry and the curious with the launch next month of a weekend street food market there.

Feast at The Mills will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until the end of the year and this “indoor and outdoor pop-up food experience” will be housed in long-disused mill buildings and weaving sheds, creating an urban industrial look with an array of original features and modern design touches.

This first-of-its-kind venue for Wigan is the brainchild of the Heaton Group and is the first step in its plans for the redevelopment of the whole Eckersley Mill site.

Two of the Eckersley mills already have planning permission for major transformation. A third has been submitted to councillors

Feast at The Mills will have four resident food traders plus weekly guests, two bars offering an array of drinks from steins and spritz to slushies and cocktails, and a performance space for local bands, artists and DJs.

Heaton Group plans on Feast acting as an incubator for the permanent food hall currently under development in the neighbouring Mill One building.

There will also be a dedicated performance stage, and Heaton Group is asking the local vibrant entertainment community to put themselves forward.

An artist's impression of how the first Eckersley mill will look like once work is complete

Bosses are looking for the best local bands, artists and DJs, from Northern Soul to House, Acoustic to Jazz.

Alex McCulloch, Heaton Group’s development manager, said: “We are thrilled to share our vision for Feast at The Mills. Set within unique surroundings and supported by a calendar of high-quality events, Feast will give visitors a taste of what is to come in the Eckersley Mills development.

“As a Wigan business, this project is a special one for us, and we want to create something that the town will be proud of. This is the first step towards resurrecting a piece of local heritage that we can all use and enjoy.

“We plan to make Feast at The Mills, ‘Wigan’s Weekend Destination’ and we’re really excited about seeing it all come to life.

Alex McCulloch, Development Manager for Eckersley Mills

He added: “We want to get local people and businesses involved too, so we want to hear from local bands, aspiring DJs or artists, or even if you just have a great idea and want to get involved, please contact us – we're open to hearing your suggestions.”

The Heaton Group is looking to recruit bar and floor staff at all levels and a general Manager to oversee the day-to-day operations.

Feast at The Mills is looking to offer diverse cuisines to attract a broad audience, providing local chefs, street food operators or restaurants an exciting opportunity to showcase their very best in a truly unique location.

There is a further calendar of events under development that could include an outdoor cinema, kids' arts and crafts, farmers, makers, and Christmas markets.

Feast at The Mills represents the first stage of Heaton Group’s portfolio expansion into the hospitality sector with plans to convert the ground floor into a food hall and a public house, complimented by a rooftop restaurant bar, with the upper three floors being used for offices, including the group’s HQ.

The entire Eckersley Mills site covers a vast 17 acres and is one of the largest undeveloped brownfield sites in the region.