The Streets for All design guide, sets out guidance and standards for how streets will look, feel and function in the years ahead. This is part of the Greater Manchester Streets for All strategy and aims to ensure that they are safe and accessible for all.

It also supports the delivery of the Bee Network – the regions vision for a fully-integrated, London-style public transport network. Achieved by improving reliability and journey times for public transport and enabling better walking and wheeling access to bus and Metrolink stops.

Dame Sarah Storey

The technical design guide has been co-developed by Transport for Greater Manchester together with the 10 Greater Manchester local authorities.

Active Travel Commissioner Dame Sarah Storey said: “When I took the role of Active Travel Commissioner the development of the GM Streets for All Design guide was well underway, supporting the ambition to ensure all streets are welcoming and safe, with more planted areas to provide pleasant and accessible places for all ages.

“A big part of Streets for All is about enabling people to walk, wheel and cycle to their destination with ease, while providing accessible and convenient connections to public transport and helping our streets work better for bus services. High-quality public spaces can also help local communities and businesses thrive.

“I’m delighted that the new Streets for All Design Guide has been officially adopted by all 10 local authorities and I look forward to seeing how it will shape our streets in future.”

Having been approved for use by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), the guide will be a key tool for professionals involved in the development of streets across the region.

The focus of the guide is to make best use of street space by striking a balance between all the different ways in which streets are used.

Dame Sarah added: “This inclusive approach to design means our streets can enable people to walk, wheel or cycle on their short journeys, whether it’s going to the shops, a family’s local school or making their way to the bus stop.