Strictly: Wigan's Kym Marsh brings drama to Blackpool
Wigan’s Kym Marsh brought drama to the Tower Ballroom in this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing.
By Sian Jones
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
20th Nov 2022, 3:41pm
The 46-year-old performed a powerful paso doble to We Found Love by Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris on the hit BBC One Show on Saturday night.
Accompanied by supporting dancers, the former Coronation Street actress moved fiercely across the dancefloor alongside her partner Graziano Di Prima to land a score of 33 out of 40.
Motsi Mabuse said the grandmother-of-two looked "amazing" and praised her control and energy.