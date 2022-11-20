The 46-year-old performed a powerful paso doble to We Found Love by Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris on the hit BBC One Show on Saturday night.

Accompanied by supporting dancers, the former Coronation Street actress moved fiercely across the dancefloor alongside her partner Graziano Di Prima to land a score of 33 out of 40.

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing

Motsi Mabuse said the grandmother-of-two looked "amazing" and praised her control and energy.

Shirley Ballas added: "I feel like you are in warrior mode. You are here and you are fighting.