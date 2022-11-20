News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Strictly: Wigan's Kym Marsh brings drama to Blackpool

Wigan’s Kym Marsh brought drama to the Tower Ballroom in this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing.

By Sian Jones
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Nov 2022, 3:41pm

The 46-year-old performed a powerful paso doble to We Found Love by Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris on the hit BBC One Show on Saturday night.

Accompanied by supporting dancers, the former Coronation Street actress moved fiercely across the dancefloor alongside her partner Graziano Di Prima to land a score of 33 out of 40.

Read More
Here are 10 of the cosiest pubs in Wigan according to Google reviews
Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing

Most Popular

Motsi Mabuse said the grandmother-of-two looked "amazing" and praised her control and energy.

Shirley Ballas added: "I feel like you are in warrior mode. You are here and you are fighting.

"What I loved, it was so powerful but yet you still kept the femininity."

Shirley BallasWiganBlackpoolRihanna