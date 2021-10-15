Strikes at Wigan plastic manufacturer postponed while workers consider improved offer

Strike action has been postponed

Workers at Alpla UK, who are members of Unite, will now vote on an improved offer made by the company.

Nearly 150 workers at the Golborne factory were due to begin two months of discontinuous strike action on 20 October.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s complete focus is on improving the pay, terms and condition of our members.

“By their solid collective action, and with the full support of their union behind them, our members at Alpla have achieved a much better offer than was originally proposed.”

Unite is recommending that its members at Alpla accept the new offer.

However, if it is rejected, two 48-hour strikes scheduled for November 4 and 16 will go ahead as planned.

Alpla UK manufactures plastic bottles and containers for customers including Britvic and Coca Cola.