Strikes see Wigan's World Pie-Eating Championships shelved until the new year

"We're now consulting with the elite competitors to try to find a slot in a crowded January 2023 calendar that doesn't clash with kebab night, Chippy lunch day, or times when Asda discounts the 'best before' sandwiches and pasties,” said organiser and Piemaster Tony Callaghan.

"The sporting world is used to fixture congestion, but we're challenged with fixture digestion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2019 World Pie-Eating Championship at Harry's Bar on Wallgate which was eventually won by Ian Gerrard in 35.4 seconds

"It's hard enough explaining to entrants from the likes of Bolton and Chorley how to get here without the additional complication of having to work out bus timetables because there's no trains.

"It's alright for them southerners from Worsley and Altrincham getting away from their lobster and caviar and doing once-a-year pie tourism with their Ubers and limos to the front door, but when we have unpractised entrants there's a risk we could be here all afternoon. Door security also assures me this time they'll be all over the bloke who stands outside opening car doors and taking a £50 entrance fee from anybody arriving in a Mercedes."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The championships, which have been taken up by media all over the world, have been held at Mr Callaghan’s Harry’s Bar in Wallgate for years, although the pandemic wrecked the previous two tournaments.

No new date for the pie-down has yet been set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The championships at Harry's Bar have been reported on around the globe