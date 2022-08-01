Wigan Council works with more than 40 providers to deliver its holiday activity and food (HAF) scheme, which is open to children aged five to 16 who are eligible for benefit-related free school meals.

From culture and leisure to sport and art, the youngsters have the opportunity to get involved in engaging and enriching activities.

The scheme helps children meet new friends, get active and access healthy food.

Coun Chris Ready far left, and Coun Jenny Bullen third from left, with HAF providers and council delivery team

Coun Jenny Bullen, the council’s portfolio holder for children, young people and families, said: “The HAF programme is really important and has a huge impact on children and families across our borough, allowing children to get out and about during the summer, access new and exciting activities and, most importantly, eat a healthy meal each day.

“We know that holiday hunger is a real worry for some families and we’re proud that we can support our residents to keep our children and young people fit and healthy in the summer months.”

Up to 11,000 young people are set to benefit from the HAF programme this summer and schools have been requesting e-vouchers for eligible families.

Those who receive an e-voucher are entitled to log on to a booking platform where they can choose from a range of activities.

Each voucher – one per eligible child – gives the recipient access to up to 64 hours of free activities.