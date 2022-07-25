Cityheart and Wigan Council have signed demolition agreements together with construction partner BCEGI.

The much anticipated work is set to start on site immediately on the proposed £135m redevelopment on the mall in the heart of the town centre.

The first phase is expected to take around 18 months, with the majority of buildings cleared across the site in that time.

L-R:Chris Hextall, Director, MM Management Services, Hayley Fielden, Commercial Development Manager, Wigan Council, Tony Clarke, Assistant Director – Finance, Wigan Council, Alison Mckenzie-Folan, Chief Executive, Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux , Aidan Thatcher, Director – Growth and Economy, Wigan Council, Warren Taylor, Development Director, Cityheart Ltd and Aaron Adams, Construction Director, BCEGI Construction (UK) Ltd

Ground and enabling works for new buildings will also begin alongside demolition.

Bosses say this will accelerate the provision of new leisure, retail, commercial and residential facilities in the town centre allowing main building works to promptly start on cleared plots. The demolition had been expected early this year.

The first building anticipated for completion is the new market hall, which is due to open its doors to the public in 2024.

The existing market and Makinson Arcade will remain operational throughout the development.

Empty units at The Galleries

Leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux, welcomed the latest milestone.

He said: “I’m pleased to see work officially starting on the Galleries and look forward to seeing its progress over the next few years.

"This project is critical for the future of the town centre, with additional leisure and residential opportunities helping to attract more customers.

An impression of part of the redevelopment plans for The Galleries

“We have seen the impact online shopping and the current cost of living crisis is having on town centres across the country and I’m pleased that we have a plan to reverse that decline and to make Wigan a thriving and vibrant town centre where people will choose to live, work, study and visit.”

Warren Taylor, Director of Cityheart, said: “We have been working very closely with Wigan Council, the local retailers and the indoor and outdoor market traders, to ensure that the existing market hall can remain open and able to trade throughout the demolition works, similarly that neighbouring Makinson Arcade is kept open.

"We are also set to launch an extensive marketing campaign with new signage and way finding, this will commence with the extensive site hoarding for the duration of the works, revealing our journey for this redevelopment.

“The redevelopment of this mixed-use scheme will bring significant economic, social and environmental benefits to the town of Wigan and dramatically transform its landscape, which is crucial to its future success.

"We are delighted to have achieved this next significant milestone allowing us to deliver our promised vision, which will breathe new life in to the town and create a stronger community.”

Aaron Adams, Construction Director of BCEGI, added: “We are delighted to be starting the demolition phase of the Galleries project.

"This phase paves the way for construction to start in 2023.

"This is a very complex and challenging element of work that has been meticulously planned to cause minimum disruption.

“In keeping with BCEGI’s sustainability policies we will be reusing a large amount of material from the demolition within the new scheme to reduce the environmental impact of the development.

We have been working alongside various organisations such as Wigan and Leigh College and Wigan Youth Zone to ensure that much needed opportunities for apprenticeships and training are provided.

"We have also through our Meet the Buyer events met with many local companies that we hope will benefit from the project.”

The gigantic plan, aimed at reversing Wigan’s fortunes after years of a retail brain drain, was approved in November.

A hotel, 464 homes and a multimedia centre with a cinema, 10-lane bowling alley and indoor mini-golf are planned as part of the project, along with the new market hall, shops and office space.

The fact that it was initially stated that work was to commence in January should not affect the completion date for Galleries25 which is in three years’ time.