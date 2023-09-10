Supporters pull on their walking boots to launch Wigan centre's fund-raising drive
and live on Freeview channel 276
A fund-raising drive has been launched by Brighter Dayz, a centre in Goose Green providing respite care for children and young adults with health needs and disabilities.
It was opened in 2021 by mum Emma Eastham and former members of staff from Hop, Skip and Jump in Wigan, who decided to take action when that charity shut in 2020.
There has been so much demand for the centre that the team is now planning to expand and are now trying to raise £40,000 to install a disabled lift.
A team of 57 parents, staff, family and friends walked 20 miles from Halsall to Wigan Pier to kick start their fund-raising efforts.
There are also plans for supporters to take on a skydive for their next challenge.
To donate to the cause visit: https://gofund.me/f860cc4b