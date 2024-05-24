Surprise dance: Wigan shoppers treated to flashmob performance
Members of the Wigan Malayalee Association (WMA) gathered at the Grand Arcade mall to spring a flashmob dance performance on unsuspecting locals.
Performers belonged to the local Indian Malayalee community (Wigan Malayalee Association), are mostly employed by Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust and the dance was timed to coincide with International Nurses Day.
A WMA spokeswoman said: “It is well known that during the Covid pandemic nurses gave an immense contribution to the service of the people and the flashmob event was symbolic of the dedication and hard work of the nurses who spend their lives decicated to the compassionate care of the people in the community.
"It was a proud moment for all nurses.“The performance itself consisted of Bollywood dance sequence which was immensely enjoyed by all the people who gathered."
Jean Barrow from Worsley Mesnes was one of the many shoppers who was cheered by the performance.
She said: “It was great fun. It caught a few of us by surprise when this dancing suddenly began in the middle of our lunchtime shopping, but it was very entertaining and a great way to celebrate our nurses who do a great job.”
After the event, members gathered at Mesnes Park for some food and soft drinks.
The WMA thanked centre manager Mike Matthews and marketing executive Gill Sarath for their support, guidance and permission to host the event.
