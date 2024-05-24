Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The work of nurses in Wigan was celebrated with a surprising and spectacular performance in the town’s main shopping centre.

Members of the Wigan Malayalee Association (WMA) gathered at the Grand Arcade mall to spring a flashmob dance performance on unsuspecting locals.

Performers belonged to the local Indian Malayalee community (Wigan Malayalee Association), are mostly employed by Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust and the dance was timed to coincide with International Nurses Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grand Arcade performance was warmly welcomed by shoppers

A WMA spokeswoman said: “It is well known that during the Covid pandemic nurses gave an immense contribution to the service of the people and the flashmob event was symbolic of the dedication and hard work of the nurses who spend their lives decicated to the compassionate care of the people in the community.

"It was a proud moment for all nurses.“The performance itself consisted of Bollywood dance sequence which was immensely enjoyed by all the people who gathered."

Jean Barrow from Worsley Mesnes was one of the many shoppers who was cheered by the performance.

She said: “It was great fun. It caught a few of us by surprise when this dancing suddenly began in the middle of our lunchtime shopping, but it was very entertaining and a great way to celebrate our nurses who do a great job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many members of Wigan Malayalee Association are nurses

After the event, members gathered at Mesnes Park for some food and soft drinks.