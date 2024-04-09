Wigan's rugby league community in mourning after death of talented player at just 21

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gabriel Holt, known as Gabe, had risen through the ranks of rugby league, joining Atherton Dragons when he was just five years old and later joining Wigan St Pat’s.

He played rugby while studying at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) in Preston and had recently been selected for the Welsh university team.

But the rugby community is now in mourning following his tragic death at the age of 21.

A moving statement on Wigan St Patrick’s ARLFC’s Facebook page said: “The club are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Gabriel Holt. A current open age player who has progressed through our junior section starting at u13s.

“Gabe was loved throughout the club and especially with his selection for Wales RL students over the last few years. We are forever immensely proud of his achievements on and off the field. His humour and love for life will never be forgotten as he brightened up a room and was always the one to try make anyone laugh and appreciate the moment. His friendship was long lasting with all his teammates in particular from the junior age group through to u18s. The gel of that group that would bring us all together.

“Our thoughts go out to all his family and many many friends. Sending to love to Chris, Michelle, Aaron, Dominica, Will and Frankie.”

Gabe Holt

Among the many emotional responses to the post was one from Gabe’s dad Chris Holt.

He said: “These comments. They bring a tear to my eye.

“Gabe was a bit of a journeyman, starting at Atherton Dragons when he was 5 years old.

“Remember when we all had to stand in horizontal sleet. In the winter. Or brush the snow off the pitch before they could play?

"Aye. We must've been crackers, but they loved rolling in frozen puddles & looking like the creature from the black lagoon at the final whistle...

“After Dragons folded he did a stint at Leigh East & Folly Lane before finally finding his forever home at Pat's.

“He was ever so proud to play for a club with such a reputation & team spirit - 'kick one of us, kick all of us!' & every Monday was simply the start of the countdown to game day, thankfully then in warmer (ish!) conditions for us mardy parents.

“Even after leaving for UCLAN where he loved playing, the academic season allowed him to return to Pat's & play when he could, in his last match scoring a try to level the scores against the difficult Leigh Miners before Pat's prevailed by 2 points.

“He was champing at the bit to return once he got over his knee injury, especially after being chosen to represent Wales for the second year of asking in the student 4 nations.

"Sadly it wasn't to be.

"We are forever indebted to Wigan St Patrick's who showed him what 'team' meant. Everyone has their role. Everyone has each other's back. Everyone is included. No questions asked.

"The best game in the world. And he loved every second of it, dislocated limbs included.”

Many other people responded to the post to pay tribute to Gabe, sharing their memories of the former Atherton High School pupil and St John Rigby College student.

Katy Taylor said: “Gabe you will be missed by so many, forgotten by no-one and thank god I got to see that try you scored to help our lads secure our first victory at Leigh Miners, so glad you decided to make our club your home and us your second family, rest easy young man.”

Shelley Crook Topping said: “He will be sorely missed this young man....he gelled in the team as soon as he joined...rip gabe....your laughter will echo around pats for years to come.”

Jenny Riley Jenkins said: “Sending love & condolences to Gabes family & team mates from us all at Wigan St Cuthberts u14s & U9s. Sleep tight young dragon heart.”

Ben Rowlings said: “RIP Gabe. Pleasure to coach always had a smile on his face. Will be missed. Condolences to his family and friends. Sleep tight.”

Julie Anne Pardon said: “Such sad news to hear. What a talented aspiring rugby player he’d become and a lovely young man. Thoughts going out to his family and loved ones.”

Laura Péndergrâst said: “So sad to lose such a top lad too soon. RIP Gabe.”

Sean Monks said: “To see and read so many rugby clubs comments this young man touched so many he must have been a fantastic person, I know he meant a lot to my daughter and her friends it's such a big loss to so many, rest up and our condolences to his extended family and his immediate family RIP Gabe.”

An online fund-raising appeal has been set up to help pay for Gabe’s funeral, with more than £2,000 donated in just a few hours.

Organiser Dan Tyres Harris wrote: “Watched Gabriel go from an awkward little boy to a fit, healthy and strong man pursuing his dreams of playing rugby for top teams. Most notably was his recent joining of the Welsh National Uni team!

“To hear of his passing in such a sudden way, is heart wrenching. Words can’t describe the heartache we all feel, the pain and suffering that the family are going through.”