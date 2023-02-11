Eight-year-old Phoenix Melody got all the way through to the fourth round of the ITV talent show before producers decided she was too shy to appear on camera in front of judges Danny Jones, Pixie Lott, Will.I.am and Ronan Keating.

The Worsley Mesnes Primary School pupil is now working with vocal coach Lee Cadman to prepare to re-audition for the next series later on in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young Wigan singer, Phoenix Melody got through to the fourth round of The Voice Kids tv show, they were impressed with her singing but thought she was too shy, she's working on this and will return to audition again.

Phoenix’s mum Dion Addams said: "She’s always been singing since she was two years old and we used to always say she’s going to be a singer.

"When she was seven, she was like ‘mum I really want to be a singer’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So we got her some singing lessons and straight away she was put into some shows.

"She’s been performing around Wigan and at the Bolton Little Theatre.

Lee Cadman

"She also entered her school talent contest and she not only got a golden buzzer, she actually won the entire thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Someone said to put her forward for The Voice Kids so we did.

"She flew through all the stages and went to sing for the producers at Media City.

"They loved her voice but she was too shy to speak and completely shutdown.

"The producer said to her go and watch the show and how they talk to the camera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They told her to go away and improve her confidence and go back in October to re-audition.

"She was really mature about it.”

Since her last audition, Phoenix has worked on gaining her confidence.

She has only been working with Lee for just over a week but her mum has already seen a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dion said: “She’s thrown herself into it.

"She’s been trying to talk to her teachers more and taking any opportunity to speak up.

"I think she’ll have no problem next time.

"I told her that meeting Lee for the first time would also help in becoming less shy as she’d never met him before

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She loves going to his studio, she thinks she’s a little star!

"We put a video on Lee’s page and its got over 700 likes.

"Its really helping build her confidence, there’s already been improvement and I think with another eight, nine months working with Lee she’s going to be brilliant.”

Singer and voice teacher Lee said: “Phoenix came to me last week for her first lesson I could tell she was a little shy when I asked her to sing one of her favourite songs..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She has some nice tones, I just need to concentrate on this one song, part of your world from the Little Mermaid which will learn her a lot

“I’m hoping that working on this song will also help her build her confidence.

“I am really passionate about helping young people and adults achieve the best out of their voices.

"I’m looking forward to seeing where Phoenix can go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad