Luke Holt,13, was diagnosed with a Wilms’ tumour when he was a toddler.

He was the VIP chosen to launch Cancer Research UK’s major new outlet at the Parsonage Retail Park in Leigh.

The shop – which at 9,913ft sq is more than four times the size of a normal Cancer Research UK shop – is only the second of its kind in Greater Manchester, following the success of the charity’s 37 other UK superstores.

It sells everything from furniture to electrical items, clothing and soft furnishings, gifts and women’s, men’s and children’s wear – with all profits going to fund research.

Luke, who attends Lowton CE High School, was diagnosed with cancer aged just two.

Mum Deborah, 51, said: “It’s thanks to research that Luke is still here today. We are thrilled a Cancer Research UK superstore has opened on our doorstep.”

Luke said: “I don’t remember a lot of what happened when I was ill as I was so young. But I know how important research is and it’s great that such a huge store has opened with so many different items for sale.”

Shop manager Julie Downie said: “We’re always looking for volunteers and donations of furniture, good-quality clothes, shoes, bags, books and homeware are welcome. All money raised is desperately needed to fund crucial research.”