Film lovers have been having to travel further afield to see the latest blockbusters after the Empire multiplex suddenly shut down at Robin Park in July last year after the chain running it hit a financial crisis.

However, top movies will soon be shown there again after Omniplex Cinema Group, one of the UK and Ireland’s largest silver screen chains, announced its ambitious plans to re-open and rebrand the 11-screen Wigan facility after acquiring the space.

With blockbusters like Deadpool 3, Despicable Me 4 and Twisters on the horizon, film fans will be able to enjoy cinematic adventures in ultimate comfort with Omniplex set to install fully electric Recline seating throughout and luxurious sofa beds in select screens.

Wigan has been without a main cinema since the Empire closed in July

More than £3m is being ploughed into upgrading the premises, with a promise to customers that they stepping into a space which “evokes a boutique festival style and experience.”

On entering the foyer, cinemagoers will be greeted with welcoming food and drinks trucks serving everything from pizza slices to grilled sandwiches, soft drinks, beers and cocktails.

Omniplex has also announced a new OmniplexMAXX screen will be coming to Wigan in time for the summer opening.

Omniplex is coming to Wigan in the summer

OmniplexMAXX is the cinema chain’s Premium Large Format and immerses the viewer through three key senses: sight, sound and feel.

Each OmniplexMAXX screen incorporates luxury Recline seating, an extra-large screen for the ultimate viewing experience and a Dolby Atmos 3D sound system.

Paul John Anderson, Director of the Omniplex Cinema Group said: "We are delighted to announce that we will be opening an Omniplex cinema in Wigan and can kick off our ambitious renovation plans, plans which we know will deliver a truly premium experience for our customers and allow them to watch films in the ultimate comfort.”

“We know cinemas are an important pillar of the community in Wigan, and with our significant investment set to deliver new luxury seating, a premium large format screen and extensive food and beverage options, we know our brand of cinematic experience will be a sure-fire hit with film fans in the area."

The acquisition of the former Empire Cinema in Wigan, a deal which was advised upon by commercial agents Avison Young, comes after news of Omniplex Cinema Group’s expansion into Great last year, with the cinema company making an investment of £22.5m over 18 months to acquire and refurbish existing Empire Cinema locations across Great Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Omniplex first opened its doors to customers in Ireland in 1991 and has since amassed 353 screens across 43 cinema locations.

The cinema company is renowned for its state-of-the-art projection and digital sound facilities, as well as diverse programming, which includes sporting events, musicals, concerts, and ballet in addition to the latest cinema releases.

Wigan film lovers were beginning to despair that they would only be able to enjoy a cinema experience locally again once the media complex at Galleries25 in the town centre is complete in another couple of years’ time.