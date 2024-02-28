Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luke Holt, now 13, was diagnosed with a Wilms’ tumour when he was a toddler.

He has been chosen as guest of honour to open Cancer Research UK’s new superstore on Parsonage Retail Park in Leigh on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop – which at 9,913sq ft is more than four times the size of a normal Cancer Research UK shop – is only the second of its kind in Greater Manchester, following the success of the charity’s 37 other UK superstores.

Cancer survivor Luke Holt, 13, was just a toddler when he was diagnosed with Wilms' tumour

It will sell everything from furniture to electrical items, clothing and soft furnishings, gifts and women’s, men’s and children’s wear – with all profits going to fund research.

Luke, who attends Lowton CE High School, was diagnosed with cancer aged just two.

His grandmother had been changing his nappy when she felt a lump on the left-hand side of his body, which his mum Deborah initially thought meant he was badly constipated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately, a quick-thinking GP referred Luke to Warrington General Hospital for a scan. Deborah and Luke’s dad Craig worried he might have a hernia and had not considered the possibility their son could have cancer.

Deborah, Craig and Luke’s older brother Sam were shocked and devastated when doctors broke the news that they suspected the lump was a tumour.

He was immediately transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool where he was diagnosed with a Wilms’ tumour, which is the most common form of kidney cancer in children.

Luke had intensive chemotherapy followed by surgery to have his left kidney and the cancerous tumour removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had more chemotherapy following the surgery and made a good recovery.

Deborah, 51, who works for charity Guide Dogs UK, said: “It was a terrible shock being told Luke had cancer when he was so young. But the doctors reassured us immediately that they were confident of treating him successfully.

“The day of Luke’s surgery was the longest day of my life and one I will never forget.

“It’s thanks to research that Luke is still here today. We are thrilled a Cancer Research UK superstore has opened on our doorstep.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke said: “I don’t remember a lot of what happened when I was ill as I was so young. But I know how important research is and it’s great that such a huge store has opened with so many different items for sale.”

Shop manager Julie Downie said: “We are incredibly grateful to Luke and his mum Deborah. We hope Luke’s inspiring story encourages people to support the charity so that we can continue to fund the very best scientists.

“We’re always looking for volunteers and donations of furniture, good-quality clothes, shoes, bags, books and homeware are welcome. All money raised is desperately needed to fund crucial research.”

Every year around 44,100 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West.