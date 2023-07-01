Coun Debbie Parkinson is calling for more public cameras to be installed covering Pole Street and Cross Street in Standish after numerous commercial premises were burgled – some more than once – over the past 12 months.

Those targeted include Copper Vines, the Hoot bar and Standish Pharmacy.

The Hoot is one of the businesses that has been broken into in the last 12 months

Coun Parkinson said: “It’s early days at the moment but we’ve had quite a few break-ins in the centre of Standish over the last few months.

"Copper Vines have been burgled twice and the last time they cut equipment out and managed to get the safe out of the property.

"About two or three weeks before that Standish Pharmacy was broken into and a few of the other shops round about there have had break-ins as well.

“There are always incidents at the traffic lights with cars turning the wrong way on the no left turn and stuff like that.

Councillor Debbie Parkinson is campaigning for more CCTV in Standish

"I’ve put in a request for the council asking for CCTV cameras in the middle of Standish.”

It is hoped that an increase in surveillance will make visitors to and residents of the town feel safer while deterring criminals.

Coun Parkinson says will be discussing her plans with both the council and police.

She added: “We have a busy night-time economy now especially at weekends and it’s for the safety of people and could help combat and reduce crime.

"Because Standish is an ever-growing population, I feel it would warrant it.

"It will make people feel safer but also act as a deterrent to some of the burglars who are planning on doing something in the centre.

"At the moment they know its a free-for-all because there are maybe cameras only in some of the shops.

"I’m not even sure where they are because it’s private property and they don’t have to tell anyone they’re putting them up unless they’re filming customers.

