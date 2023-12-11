News you can trust since 1853
The bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year in Wigan

Wigan Council has revealed its plans for bin collections over the festive period.
By George Lythgoe
Published 11th Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT
There are some different dates for collections this year for residents to be aware of – with Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day all falling on weekdays.

For Wiganers bin collections will be one day later between December 26 and December 30.

Wigan Council has revealed its plans for bin collections over the festive period
Green bin collections will be suspended from Boxing Day until Friday January 5, and will then resume on the week commencing Monday, January 8.

Recycling centres will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day and open every other day 9am to 5.45pm.

