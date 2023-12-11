The bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year in Wigan
Wigan Council has revealed its plans for bin collections over the festive period.
There are some different dates for collections this year for residents to be aware of – with Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day all falling on weekdays.
For Wiganers bin collections will be one day later between December 26 and December 30.
Green bin collections will be suspended from Boxing Day until Friday January 5, and will then resume on the week commencing Monday, January 8.