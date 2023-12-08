Wigan residents fear for their safety after 'another' car blaze on their estate
and live on Freeview channel 276
A vehicle went up in flames shortly before midnight on Thursday December 7 in Rose Avenue, Beech Hill.
A crew from Wigan fire station quickly doused the flames and police say they were not required to attend.
But locals say that this is the latest in a series of car blazes in the area.
After a picture of the fire was put on social media, Claire Lyon wrote: “Someone must know what’s going on and who is doing this.
"What is it going to take before it gets stopped - someone dead? A house to go up in smoke?
"It’s beyond a joke - people must be terrified to leave their houses but almost as scared staying in them.”
Kelsey Higson wrote: “This is ridiculous. How many more are gonna happen? It’s awful what is happening.”
And Sue Ellen Leatherbarrow wrote: “Why aren’t the police patrolling the estate? Someone’s gonna end up seriously hurt.”
But the emergency services at present aren’t saying what the cause of the fire was.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At just before midnight last night (Thursday, December 7) one fire engine in Wigan fire station was called to car fire on Rose Avenue, Wigan.
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus worked quickly to extinguish the fire and made the scene safe.
"Crews were in attendance for around 30 minutes.”
A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said that officers had been notified of the incident but were informed they were not needed.