The Houghton Weavers: Uncle Joe's Mint Balls providing free sweets at a folk band's concerts
Concert-goers will be able to suck on an Uncle Joe’s Mint Ball while listening to iconic British folk band The Houghton Weavers singing a tribute to the legendary sweet.
The band has just started touring the country again following the lifting of Covid restrictions, and their song about the Wigan-made confection has always been one of the audience favourites at live gigs.
Now Uncle Joe’s is providing free sweets at every Houghton Weavers concert, so that people can enjoy the sweet as well as the song.
The Houghton Weavers were formed in 1975 and their own BBC TV show, “Sit Thi Deawn” had the highest viewing figures for any regional TV programme.
They are currently on a pre-Christmas tour and have just completed a successful weekend event for 200 of their fans at The Imperial Hotel, Blackpool.
Houghton Weavers manager Christine Double said: “The band is really pleased to be finally back on the road after lockdowns, and of course we are still singing Uncle Joes Mint Balls, one of our most popular songs.
“Our fans often leave the band gifts of Uncle Joe’s on the stage when they put a request in for the song.
“The event at The Imperial Hotel had to be postponed a few times due to Covid so we began thinking of extra little touches to add to the event and thought Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls would be a real treat for the guests.
“They really enjoyed them, and we are delighted to be able to do something similar at our future concerts too.”
John Winnard MBE and Ant Winnard, Joint Managing Directors at the Wm Santus factory in Dorning Street where the sweets are made, said: “The Houghton Weavers have been telling the nation about our mint balls for many years and we are only too pleased to provide people with the chance to eat the sweet while listening to the song.”
Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls are made by Wigan-based William Santus and Co Ltd, a privately-owned traditional sweet company that was established in 1898.
The ownership has been passed down through the family generations and joint Managing Directors John and Antony Winnard are the great, great nephews of the company’s founder.
The Mint Balls are still manufactured using the same traditional methods as when Mrs Santus originally made the sweets in her kitchen in 1898.
For concert details and further information about The Houghton Weavers, visit their website www.houghtonweavers.com or Facebook Page www.facebook.com/HoughtonWeavers
