The housing developments that could change the face of a Wigan village forever

Mosley Common is subject to three planning applications that, if approved, could see 1,155 homes built.

The majority of those houses would form a new neighbourhood masterminded by developing giant Peel L&P, with applications for 202 homes south of Leigh guided busway and another 848 to the north.

Houses planned for alongside the guided busway in Mosley Common

The other 105 homes could be built behind Parr Bridge retail park – an extension of the 154-home site already in place from Bellway Homes.

Thousands of people are up in arms about the level of investment into housing being touted for an area they deem “already at breaking point”.

Coun James Paul Watson has been an avid objector to the number of housing developments being approved, bemoaning the lack of investment into roads, education and health facilities in Atherton and Tyldesley.

Peel L&P have expressed they are planning investment into the road network and have targeted specific junctions where traffic builds.

How the houses at Parr Bridge could look

The 1,050-home ‘vision’ for the green space north of Mosley Common

Submitted as two separate planning applications, the Peel L&P masterplan for housing above and below the guided busway is arguably the more controversial proposal.

The plan – originally for 1,100 homes – was green-lit by Wigan Council in September, but has been subject of a rejected petition signed by more than 3,000 people urging the council to rethink its position.

Currently the greenbelt land north of Mosley Common is used as grazing space for farm animals and agriculture.

It would be one of the key developments in Places For Everyone – a Greater Manchester-wide plan submitted to the Secretary of State for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Peel L&P is seeking to build a new community submerged within biodiverse green space.

The developer has ambitions to include sports and play facilities, as well as a green corridor to bring “ecological improvements” with an extensive new parkland, including three parks.

According to the design and access statement, at the heart of the proposals is the “vision to create truly distinctive neighbourhoods which offer a wide range of new homes to meet the needs of different sectors of the community and for all stages of life”.

The site will include Mosley Woods, Bridgewater Village, Tyldesley Fields, Honksford Meadows, Platts Fold Fields and Mosley Village.

There are plans for a new transport hub in partnership with Transport for Greater Manchester to improve connectivity and active travel.

As part of the 1,050-home proposal, 202 homes are suitable for first-time buyers, families, older people with additional care needs and those looking to downsize.

There would also be a specially designed accessible home for families with dependent relatives and around 200 jobs will be created during construction, Peel L&P claims.

Charlotte Rosser, senior development manager, said: “Since we launched our first public consultation in March 2022, we have been working closely with Wigan Council, Transport for Greater Manchester and the local community to help shape the proposals for Mosley Common. Our proposals will respond to local priorities in a number of ways. Firstly, the delivery of 1,050 much-needed new homes to suit a range of needs, 25 per cent of which will be affordable, will help to address the housing shortage in Wigan.

“In addition to the provision of new homes, residents will also be within walking distance of a new busway stop and travel hub on the Leigh guided busway and a network of footpaths and cycleways, improving access to the surrounding area including local town centres and Walkden train station. The scheme features a new destination parkland, providing opportunities for ecological improvements and recreation, and connecting people to nature.

“The development also proposes land and funding for the expansion of St John’s Primary School, a new community and travel hub next to the new busway stop and improvements to local road junctions. The first phase of development, which has been submitted to Wigan Council alongside our application for the wider site, includes 228 high-quality and sustainable homes and will be delivered by Peel L&P’s award-winning home builder Northstone.

“The work we have done shows that the Mosley Common proposals will deliver major benefits for the area, whilst the work done over many years on Places for Everyone shows that the area is the right place to help meet this need, with the site having been earmarked for potential future development since 2016. We look forward to continuing to work with Wigan Council, TfGM and other partners on our vision for the site and await the determination of our planning applications.”

105-home development behind Parr Bridge Retail Park

At Parr Bridge Retail Park, which hosts businesses including Starbucks, Lidl and a nursery, 105 homes could be on the cards.

The detached, semi-detached and mews-style homes would sit behind the Mosley Common Road-based business park off Silk Mill Street – which is greenbelt land.

Some objectors say they believe developers are jumping the gun, as the land has not yet been released under Greater Manchester Combined Authority’s Places for Everyone plan.

This site would add to the neighbouring development of 154-homes from an earlier stage of the project to revitalise the site.

Although no proposals from the developer have included money towards schools or doctors, there are 26 affordable homes lined up.

How the applications will be decided

It is expected that over summer and the beginning of autumn these applications should be brought before the planning committee.

In the scenario of a refusal, the committee must give a reason relating to planning law as to why it should not be approved. This could potentially lead to developers seeking an appeal through the planning inspectorate, whose decision is final.