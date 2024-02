These businesses received the lowest gradings in the Food Standards Agency’s food hygiene rating scheme after inspectors paid unannounced visits.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

This is the latest instalment of establishments that have been rated one or zero stars in November and December.

1 . Shimla Spice- Gerard Street, Ashton Zero out of five Photo: MA Photo Sales

2 . Mr Pizza- Chapel Street, Leigh. One out of five Photo: gary Brunskill Photo Sales