The pubs in Wigan with a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating
These are all the pubs in Wigan with a perfect 5 out of 5 hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency

Dozens of pubs in Wigan have received a fabulous FIVE-STAR rating following their most-recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency – the top mark available.

By Jon Peake
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:01 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 16:19 GMT

The rating system ranges from 0 (lowest) to 5 (highest) and every eatery in the country is inspected to make sure good hygiene is being maintained.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The rating is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

What does each numbered rating mean?

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

These are the pubs in Wigan with a perfect 5 out of 5 hygiene rating. Hotels have not been included.

Here you can find every takeaway, chippy and sandwich shop in Wigan with a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating.

And here’s, every restaurant in Wigan with a 5 out of 5 rating.

The Boars Head on Wigan Road, Standish, has a perfect hygiene rating

1. The Boars Head

The Boars Head on Wigan Road, Standish, has a perfect hygiene rating Photo: Google

The Bowling Green on Wigan Lane has a perfect hygiene rating

2. The Bowling Green

The Bowling Green on Wigan Lane has a perfect hygiene rating Photo: Google

Balcarres Arms on Copperas Lane has a perfect hygiene rating

3. Balcarres Arms

Balcarres Arms on Copperas Lane has a perfect hygiene rating Photo: Google

The Caledonian on Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, has a perfect hygiene rating

4. The Caledonian

The Caledonian on Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, has a perfect hygiene rating Photo: Google

