These are eight Easter egg hunts happening in and around the Wigan area

The Easter holidays are in full swing and many parents will be thinking of ideas to keep their kids entertained.

By Sian Jones
Published 7th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

An egg hunt is one of the ways you can keep your youngster occupied across the Easter weekend.

We have collected some of the events that are taking place during the holidays.

These are eight Easter egg hunts happening in and around the Wigan area.

The park is hosting its first Easter egg hunt from April 7- April 10 £15 per child, £2.50 per adult Tickets available at: https://winstanleyparkevents.co.uk/

1. Winstanley Park

The park is hosting its first Easter egg hunt from April 7- April 10 £15 per child, £2.50 per adult Tickets available at: https://winstanleyparkevents.co.uk/ Photo: submit

Easter egg hunt and Teddy Bears Picnic- April 8-April 9 11am-4pm £5 for 1 child and 1 adult, extra people £3

2. Lancashire Mining Museum, Astley.

Easter egg hunt and Teddy Bears Picnic- April 8-April 9 11am-4pm £5 for 1 child and 1 adult, extra people £3 Photo: MA

Easter Sunday 10am-4pm Free entry

3. Grant's Bulldog Forge

Easter Sunday 10am-4pm Free entry Photo: MA

April 8 11am-1pm £5 a ticket

4. Golborne Parkside Sports and Community Club

April 8 11am-1pm £5 a ticket Photo: MA

