Two comedians stopped off in Wigan during their gruelling 1,000-mile bike ride.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Thinking Drinkers, Tom Sandham and Ben McFarland are currently on a two week journey on a tandem bike to toast the great British pub and highlight the industry’s crisis.

The duo is cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats, stopping at over 60 pubs along the way to showcase how wonderful and versatile pubs can be by only eating, drinking, sleeping and stopping in British boozers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben and Tom chose the Barkley Tavern on Woodhouse Lane as the only pub to visit in Wigan. while on the Cheshire to Lancashire leg of the journey.

The Thinking Drinkers at The Barkley Tavern, Woodhouse Lane, Wigan

While they said it wasn’t the type of pub they’d necessarily go to, it left a last impression on the comedians.

The duo said: “Its one of those pubs that if I was passing normally, I probably would’ve dismissed it.

“Its not the sort of pub I’d necessarily choose but it was an incredible experience.

"Everyone came down, all the staff welcomed us in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Debbie who owns it, gave us these gift packs with loads of stuff in it like muscle rub, toothpaste, hayfever tablets.

"Everyone around us was so warm, it was overwhelming I was choked up.

"Debbie started going through the stories of what she does for the community and it was exactly what a pub should be.”

On the importance of pubs owner Debbie Kearns said: “They’re for people to get together, people have always met down the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We all so support the local Andysmanclub group, we have their posters and cards all around the pub.

"We also support domestic abuse groups for ladies too, there’s information about that in the bathrooms.

"During the winter months last year in light of the Government taking the fuel allowance off pensioners, we held a warm morning every Wednesday.”

Tom and Ben were amazed at the community feel of the pub and were shocked when Debbie told them that while she was away to keep the pub open she allowed the community to run it which turned out to be a success.

The pair were even treated to a Wigan kebab which they described as a “game-changer”.