As the cost-of-living crisis continues to surge, community organisations and council buildings across the borough have opened their doors to keep residents warm throughout the winter months.
By Sian Jones
With the recent high rise in fuel and energy bills many people are facing a cold winter
2. Wigan Life Centre
College Avenue, Wigan, WN1 1NJ
Mon-Fri 6:30am-10pm Sat 8am-6pm
Sun 8am-4pm
Vending machines with drinks/snacks
Additional free and paid for activities available. Check website and social media for further details
3. Bryn Methodist Church
Downall Green Road, Bryn, WN4 0DL
10:30am to 3:00pm, email
[email protected] for the days
Free tea, coffee and soup available
4. Book Cycle Orrell
241 Orrell Road, Orrell, Wigan WN5 8LY
Monday-Friday 10.30am-4.30pm, Saturday 11am-2pm
Hot drinks available
