Thirteen welcoming spaces to keep Wigan residents warm this winter

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to surge, community organisations and council buildings across the borough have opened their doors to keep residents warm throughout the winter months.

By Sian Jones
3 minutes ago

The scheme run by Wigan Council offers a network of warm, welcoming spaces, each offering different activities and support.

These are 13 of the warm hubs that are available across the borough.

With the recent high rise in fuel and energy bills many people are facing a cold winter

2. Wigan Life Centre

College Avenue, Wigan, WN1 1NJ Mon-Fri 6:30am-10pm Sat 8am-6pm Sun 8am-4pm Vending machines with drinks/snacks Additional free and paid for activities available. Check website and social media for further details

3. Bryn Methodist Church

Downall Green Road, Bryn, WN4 0DL 10:30am to 3:00pm, email [email protected] for the days Free tea, coffee and soup available

4. Book Cycle Orrell

241 Orrell Road, Orrell, Wigan WN5 8LY Monday-Friday 10.30am-4.30pm, Saturday 11am-2pm Hot drinks available

