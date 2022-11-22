Wigan Council’s network of 75 warm spaces is made up of libraries, galleries, leisure centres and charity hubs.

Organisations have signed up to take part in the local authority’s scheme to invite people into their buildings to sit, chat with others, take in their surroundings and stay warm.

Wigan Life Centre is one of the spaces available

Coun Chris Ready, the council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “We’re proud to be coming together with our borough’s amazing charities and community hubs to lead the way in creating our network of 75 warm, welcoming spaces.

“Each of our warm, welcoming spaces are slightly different in what they offer, but we promise that if you do visit, you’ll be met with warmth, kindness and a friendly Wigan borough welcome.

“While needing to use a warm, welcoming space isn’t a position we want anyone to find themselves in, we know the reality is that the next few months are set to be a challenging time for many of our residents and we want to ensure we can help as many people as possible.”

Local authorities and other organisations across the country have launched such schemes this winter to help those struggling to keep warm due to the rising cost of living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Chris Ready

The spaces in Wigan have been opened as part of the council’s Here for You campaign, which encourages residents who are worried about their finances to talk to the council and ask for support as soon as possible.

Coun Ready added: “The message we’re sharing in our Here For You campaign is loud and clear.

“If you are feeling the pressure of rising costs and finding it hard to know where to turn, you aren't alone and there are lots of organisations around to point you in the right direction. Don’t face this on your own – just ask, and we will try our best to support you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad