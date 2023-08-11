This is what readers had to say about plans to open 'Britain's biggest charity shop' in Wigan

The huge former Debenhams store at the Grand Arcade shopping centre has stood empty since the firm went bust in 2021 and there have been many questions about what would happen to it.

Now, charity Rebuild With Hope has revealed it will be moving in to open a flagship outlet selling famous high street names’ surplus clothing, homeware, accessories and gifts at discounts.

The organisation works with people facing multiple barriers to employment such as ex-offenders, homeless folk, refugees, ex-services veterans and asylum-seekers.

The new store is opening at the Grand Arcade shopping centre

The plan has received a mixed reaction since it was reported by Wigan Today on Friday, with readers taking to Facebook to share their thoughts.

Some people were pleased to see the vast unit being given a new lease of life.

Vicki Hulse said: “This is not second-hand shop. Its new at a fraction off cost. And when times are hard for people, who struggle to put food on table something like this is good as now they can get other essentials needed. People who call charity shops need their head wobbled they provide a service to people with not much money and also profit goes to good causes. Also creating jobs for people in local area to have more money to spend in local area.”

John Williams said: “About time they did something with that space.”

Nic Jayne said: “My nan will love this.”

Laura Hampson said: “I haven’t been to Wigan since YMCA shut so this is fantastic news for me.”

Eleanor Amelia said: “Hopefully it’ll be filled with quality items at good prices. Beats being an overpriced designer store no one can afford in this day and age.”

Wendy Shaw said: “Love charity shops......todays high street clothes are made of tat!....quality is terrible in so many stores now.....most of my wardrobe consists of quality clothes from bygone better fabric times of excellent quality and from charity shops I dont rely on them, I just prefer them these days.”

But others were disappointed to see it become a charity shop.

Martina Harrison said: “Is this for real? Do we not have enough charity shops?”

Leona Williams said: “They seriously need add some life back into Wigan and this isn’t the answer. All the shops are closing and nothing is being filled in them. Can’t even go shopping in your own town because there’s only two clothes shops to go in and only one children’s clothes shop!”

Thomas Halton said: “Just what Wigan town centre needs, another charity shop!!! No wonder the town centre is dead, no decent shops.”

Andrea Marie Jeffreys said: “A huge charity shop in the biggest store in the town's main shopping centre. Not a great sign for our high street if it can't attract any other businesses.”