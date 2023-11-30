This is when Father Christmas will visit your area with members of Wigan Rotary Club
and live on Freeview channel 276
They will also be visiting the Food Warehouse, on Worthington Way, as well as Tesco supermarkets on Central Park Way, Wigan, and Cross Street, Hindley.
The Rotary Choir will be in the Grand Arcade shopping centre for a Wigan town centre collection on Saturday, December 9.
Wigan Rotary Club president Eunice Smethurst said: "We are so grateful for everyone’s generosity and all the donations we receive. Many people benefit each year, both locally and overseas, as a result.
“We have extra venues this year where Santa will be in attendance to talk to the children or, if he is busy, Mrs Santa will join in the fun”.
The full itinerary is as follows:
December 1: Standish Central (Grove Lane, Fairway area)
December 2: Food Warehouse (near Sainsbury’s) 10am to 4pm; Shevington South (Harrington Park, Churchfield areas) 5pm to 8pm
December 3: Orrell Water Park noon to 4pm; Winstanley (Pepperwood area ) 5pm to 8pm
December 4: Shevington North (Elnup Avenue, High Park areas ) 6pm to 8pm
December 5: Cat in the Window estate, Standish 6pm to 8pm
December 6: Gidlow area 6pm to 8pm
December 7: Tesco Wigan 10am to 4pm; Orrell (Holgate estate) 6pm to 8pm
December 8: Tesco Hindley 10am to 4pm; Standish West (Woodhurst Drive estate) 6pm to 8pm
December 9: Grand Arcade Sing 11am and 1.30pm; Appley Bridge (Woodnook Road, Runshaw Avenue area) 5pm to 8pm
December 10: Standish South (Boars Head Avenue, Pilgrims Way estates) 5pm to 8pm
December 11: Winstanley (Melrose Drive area) 6pm to 8pm
December 12: Swinley (Danesway, Holme Terrace, Swinley Lane areas) 6pm to 8pm
December 13: Almond Green Avenue, Pepper Lane estate, Standish 6pm to 8pm
December 14: Food Warehouse, Worthington Way 10am to 4pm
December 15: Tesco Wigan 10am to 4pm
December 16: Standish East (Copeland Drive, Rectory Lane area) 5pm to 8pm
December 17: Tesco Wigan 10am to 4pm; Whitley Crescent area, including Poet’s Corner and Sherringtons 5pm to 8pm
December 20: Tesco Wigan 10am to 4pm
December 22: Food Warehouse, Worthington Way 10am to 4pm
December 23: Tesco Wigan 10am to 4pm