This Morning denies Holly and Philip ‘skipped queue’ to Queen’s Lying in State

The pair have received criticism from some on social media after they appeared inside Westminster Hall on Friday without having taken part in the public queue.

Programme bosses said in a statement on Instagram that their hosting duo had attended to film a segment due to air during Tuesday's show.

They said: "Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something. We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday's programme.

Presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

"They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state - but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world's media to report on the event."

Some media and MPs have been able to bypass the queue and access Westminster Hall since its doors opened to the public on Wednesday.

In the days since, the queue has swelled in size and at one time reached a wait time of "at least 24 hours" before dropping.

The lying in state is also being broadcast live and 24/7 by a number of broadcasters.

Other famous faces have also paid their respects to the Queen ahead of her funeral.

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid, 51, said she had queued for seven hours and 20 minutes to see the lying in state, while David Beckham also joined the queue.