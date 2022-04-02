The end terrace on Bombay Road, Marsh Green, is currently boarded up, stripped bare and in want of decorating throughout.

But when the initial cost is so low – a minimum opening bid of £30,000 has been set – and if a would-be owner has a few DIY skills up their sleeves, this could be seen as a snip as well as a challenge.

The boarded up exterior of the end terrace on Bombay Road

It has three bedrooms, benefits from front and rear gardens, plus off-street parking. On the ground floor is an entrance hall, reception room, dining room leading to the kitchen while upstairs there is a bathroom/WC as well as the bedrooms.

There will be a chance to bid for it through Taylor James Auctions of Manchester on April 13, starting at 8am and closing just after 10pm.

A spacious room in need of redecorating - and the floor repairing

A smaller bedroom

Plenty of room in the living room

It's a house, as the experts say, which has potential