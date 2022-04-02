This Wigan home could be yours for £30k - but it does need some TLC!
A Wigan home is going under the hammer for as little as £30k – but it does need some “doing up.”
The end terrace on Bombay Road, Marsh Green, is currently boarded up, stripped bare and in want of decorating throughout.
But when the initial cost is so low – a minimum opening bid of £30,000 has been set – and if a would-be owner has a few DIY skills up their sleeves, this could be seen as a snip as well as a challenge.
It has three bedrooms, benefits from front and rear gardens, plus off-street parking. On the ground floor is an entrance hall, reception room, dining room leading to the kitchen while upstairs there is a bathroom/WC as well as the bedrooms.
There will be a chance to bid for it through Taylor James Auctions of Manchester on April 13, starting at 8am and closing just after 10pm.