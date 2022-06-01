The advice bureau for UK citizens and residents in the Wigan area has seen a huge number of inquiries from local people struggling to stay on top of household bills.

But thanks to the tireless dedication of its volunteers and staff, it has continued to give essential advice and crisis support to help people find a way forward.

As part of Volunteers’ Week which runs from June 1 to 7 2022, it wants to thank its volunteers for their exceptional contribution to the charity and local community.

Volunteers at Citizens Advice Bureau in Wigan.

There are 26 volunteers at Citizens Advice Wigan borough who contribute 135 hours each week, in a variety of roles, including reception, admin, publicity and promotion and advice.

Alan, who has volunteered there for 12 years, said: “I decided to apply as a volunteer after retiring as a civil servant in 2010, after coming across the opportunity because I used the service before to help my son with an employment issue.”

“I was really grateful for the help given and my interest in volunteering was sparked.”

Lisa Kidston, chief officer said: “We have an incredible team of volunteers who freely give their time and skills to ensure people in Wigan, Leigh and Makerfield can get support in their time of need.

“Their dedication and commitment knows no bounds and we simply couldn’t do it without them.”

Coun Vicky Galligan, for Shevington with lower ground said: “The volunteers in my ward are the reason I am a councillor today.

"I began volunteering in 2012 when I became a mum, and it was really inspiring to join the meetings and see how much effort the other volunteers made to make things happen locally.

“People of all ages and abilities can volunteer and I would recommend anyone to spend some time volunteering.”

Coun John Harding, for Atherleigh said: "The Atherleigh ward councillors are immensely proud and grateful for the work done by a wide range of volunteers throughout our area.

“Volunteering enhances mental, emotional and physical health and we, as councillors, enjoy meeting, supporting and working with all our volunteers."