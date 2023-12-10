Three caring youngsters who have worked hard to make a difference have been recognised for their efforts.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Awards were handed out at The One House in Aspull to Finley McKeown, Zac Jackson and Alex James in honour of their hard work.

Finley raised nearly £2,000 for Brain Tumour Research in memory of his beloved grandad Sam Smyth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair were incredibly close and spent a lot of time together, including going to Wigan Athletic matches, and Finley was devastated when he died in August last year from a brain tumour.

Finley McKeown, Zac Jackson and Alex James receive awards from councillors Ron Conway and Chris Ready

He raised money for Brain Tumour Research by taking part in a colour run with his family last year and followed it up earlier this year with a challenge to do 10,000 keepy uppys in a month.

Finley, who attends St David Haigh and Aspull CE Primary School, is already planning more fund-raising in memory of his grandad.

Canon Sharples Primary School pupil Zac raised more than £1,000 for The One House earlier this year by doing a sponsored bike ride from the centre to Haigh Hall and back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He took on the challenge in memory of Jacob Taylor, 19, after finding his body in Crawford’s Wood in Aspull while metal detecting with his grandfather on February 18.

Jacob, who lived in Aspull, had been missing since the previous day and a search party was already out looking for him.

It was a huge shock for Zac, but he wanted to do something in Jacob’s memory.

The third award was given to Alex James, who also loves football and was recognised for going above and beyond as he volunteers in the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is a young coach and football mentor and helps out on Monday and Friday nights to train children in goalkeeping skills.

The St Joseph’s High School pupil is also a dedicated member of Aspull gardening club Good For Growing, where has was described as an “excellent worker” and “great help to the group”.

Coun Chris Ready, who organised the awards, said: “I couldn't be prouder of these young people, they really are making a difference in our community.”