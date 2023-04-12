Three-year-old boy reunited with his beloved bike lost at popular Wigan park
A Wigan business owner came to the rescue of a distraught three-year-old boy who lost his bike.
Haigh Woodland Park and one of its tenant businesses swung into action after the child lost his beloved balance bike.
Park management and mobile ice cream concession CJ Ice Cream Ltd heard that Jayden Walsh had lost his “Digger” painted bike while visiting the park on Easter Sunday.
The heartbroken three-year-old’s mum Alesha Walsh put out an appeal on social media for the bike to be found and returned.
She said: “I lent his bike up against a fence whilst I focussed on getting Jayden and the pet puppy safely into the car.
"I then drove off leaving the bike. Jayden is so upset. I’m begging for someone to return it.”
The appeal went viral with individuals and groups across the region joining in the search for the missing learners’ bike.
CJ Ice Cream’s director Colin Jamieson decided to step in.
He said: “It was then we wanted to help. We contacted park management who found the Walsh family and we got hold of a new bike for Jayden.”
Ironically on the day the new bike arrived, a local family found the original bike and have since returned it to the thrilled child.
Haigh Woodland Park’s general manager Keith Bergman added: “It all turned out well in the end. We were happy to play a part in putting an Easter smile back on the little face of Jayden. And now, he’s got two bikes!”